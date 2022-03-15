Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.53.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
