Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

