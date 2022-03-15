Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

