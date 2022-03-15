Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.0584 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $219,620.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104417 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.