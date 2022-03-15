B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.46.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.
About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.