B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $28.94 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

