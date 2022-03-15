BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -51.92. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$31.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.95%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at C$123,186,895.86.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.