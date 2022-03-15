BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Market Perform

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.67.
Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.07. 817,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,710. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.27. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
