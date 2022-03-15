BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 26,791 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $759.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

