BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $837,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after buying an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 131,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

