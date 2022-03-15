BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $863,000 Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SpartanNash by 158.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SpartanNash by 89.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in SpartanNash by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 214,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.