BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Central Pacific Financial worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 763,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

