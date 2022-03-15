BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 78.6% in February

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BHKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

