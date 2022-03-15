Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,248 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

