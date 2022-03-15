Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

