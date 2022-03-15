Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Natixis boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

