Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target Raised to SEK 390 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOLIF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.31.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

