Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,999.95 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,378.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,368.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

