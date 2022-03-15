BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BP by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

