Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.