British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.13).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.