British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,675

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

BATS traded up GBX 61 ($0.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,086.50 ($40.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,281,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,083. The stock has a market cap of £70.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

