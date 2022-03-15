Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BNL opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $35,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
