Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BNL opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $35,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

