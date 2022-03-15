Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 8,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

