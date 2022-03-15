Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

