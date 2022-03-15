Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 63.95% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

