Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($1.33). Azul reported earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

