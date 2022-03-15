Brokerages Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $959.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 317,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

