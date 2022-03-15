Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.63 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $25.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,902. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

