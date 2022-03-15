Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will post $185.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.31 million and the highest is $186.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $717.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.96 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.76.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $286.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

