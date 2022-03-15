Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.04. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

