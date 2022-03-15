Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,188 shares of company stock valued at $414,062 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,587,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xencor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

