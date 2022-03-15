Brokerages Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT at $30.25

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Software by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 59,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,949. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

