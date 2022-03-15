Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Price Target at GBX 119.67

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.38) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

LON CEY opened at GBX 97.96 ($1.27) on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.14.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

