Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target at $76.40

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

