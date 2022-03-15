Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$25.45

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$25.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.37. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

