Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $126.38

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 3,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,715. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

