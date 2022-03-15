Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $142.23

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $118.07. 23,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

