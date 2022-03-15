Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

