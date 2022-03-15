Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

