Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.76) on Tuesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,526.21. The firm has a market cap of £345.68 million and a PE ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.