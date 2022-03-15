BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.05

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. BTCS has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Get BTCS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.