Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.09. 944,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

