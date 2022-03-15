Cadence Bank NA Has $288,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

