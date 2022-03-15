Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,392 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

HST opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -596.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

