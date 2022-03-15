Cadence Bank NA Sells 381 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

