Cadence Bank NA Sells 424 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.
About Altria Group (Get Rating)
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.