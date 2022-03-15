Cadence Bank NA Sells 424 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.