CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Cut to €2.65 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.