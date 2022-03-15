CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Cut to €2.65 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.
Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.