Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 552,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.19 and a beta of -0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.