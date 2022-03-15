Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, reaching C$53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.03. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.