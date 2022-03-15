Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.30% of GO Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. GO Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

